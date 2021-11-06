Amalgamated Bank Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 566.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $7,203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

MSM stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

