Amalgamated Bank Purchases 63,797 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 417.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,797 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of HRL opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

