Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 598.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,842 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Univar Solutions worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after acquiring an additional 264,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,081,000 after acquiring an additional 362,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 28.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,976,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,664,000 after purchasing an additional 891,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $29.16 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNVR. UBS Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

