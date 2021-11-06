Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,845 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.6% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

