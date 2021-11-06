Amalgamated Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Amalgamated Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

