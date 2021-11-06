Amalgamated Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
Amalgamated Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.
Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.
AMAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.
About Amalgamated Financial
Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services
