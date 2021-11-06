Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 474,784 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,419,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 200,768 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 155,169 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

