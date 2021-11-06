Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Raised to $181.00 at SVB Leerink

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMED. Cowen began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $180.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $137.82 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 32.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after buying an additional 53,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 209,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

