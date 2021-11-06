Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMRC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

In related news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,014,777.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,546,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,837 shares of company stock worth $20,896,696 over the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after buying an additional 987,162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,351,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 360,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,860.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 330,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 235,371 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

