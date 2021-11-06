America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Issues Earnings Results

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 50.08%.

ATAX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 145,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,351. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $402.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.32%.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.