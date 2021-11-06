America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

ATAX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 145,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a current ratio of 14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $402.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.62. America First Multifamily Investors has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

