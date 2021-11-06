American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 5.9% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $176.69 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.65.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.