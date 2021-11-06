American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,790 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,958,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $12,109,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $176.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.66. The company has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.65.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

