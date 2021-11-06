American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

AMH traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 113.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

