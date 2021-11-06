American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.340-$1.380 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.34-1.38 EPS.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.87. 2,675,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,451. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.34.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.