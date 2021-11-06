American International Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

American International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American International Group to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

AIG opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

