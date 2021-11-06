American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.12

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 93738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMSWA. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.33 and a beta of 0.61.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Software by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in American Software by 13.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Software by 77.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

