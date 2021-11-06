American Vanguard (AVD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $134.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million.

AVD opened at $16.87 on Friday. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $520.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 3,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Vanguard by 68.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

