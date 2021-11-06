American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,851,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of American Vanguard worth $49,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 550.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 415.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVD opened at $16.87 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $520.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.84.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

