American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $177.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $191.00.

AWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $169.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 49.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Water Works by 247.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 147,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 965,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,707,000 after acquiring an additional 71,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.