Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

COLD stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. 3,475,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

