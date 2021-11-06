Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $305.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.08. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $311.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,350 shares of company stock worth $22,410,261. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

