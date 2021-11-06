AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

AmerisourceBergen has raised its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AmerisourceBergen has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $11.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

ABC opened at $127.57 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $94.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

