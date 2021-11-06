Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 39,232 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 291,373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $539,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $445,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $34,470 and have sold 40,000 shares worth $140,900. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

