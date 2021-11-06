AMO Coin (AMO) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $53.70 million and $3.19 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00051811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00258640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00099477 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.