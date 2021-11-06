Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Stock Price Down 1%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.83 and last traded at $28.98. 10,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 10,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 14.17% of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.