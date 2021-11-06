Amundi Acquires Shares of 448,730 Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 448,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000. Amundi owned 0.54% of Vasta Platform at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSTA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 177,361 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 60.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 22.4% in the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 5.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. Vasta Platform Limited has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $316.28 million, a P/E ratio of -34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vasta Platform Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.