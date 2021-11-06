Amundi Buys Shares of 271,175 Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 271,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 93,876 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

NYSE SHLX opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.