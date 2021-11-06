Amundi Invests $5.33 Million in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,000. Amundi owned about 0.22% of Edgewell Personal Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth $878,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NYSE EPC opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

