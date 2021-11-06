Amundi Makes New $5.52 Million Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Amundi bought a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 435.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,197,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

