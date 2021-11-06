Amundi Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Amundi purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 128,165 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 113,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

INDA stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.