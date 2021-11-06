Amundi Purchases New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

DT stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

