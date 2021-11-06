Amundi Takes $4.43 Million Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $546,819.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,944,795 shares in the company, valued at $244,747,210.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,875 shares of company stock worth $2,277,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.78.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

