Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after acquiring an additional 842,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,932,000 after acquiring an additional 346,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after acquiring an additional 605,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PEP stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.46. The firm has a market cap of $229.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

