Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Invests $201,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $237.38 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.11 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.76.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

