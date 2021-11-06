Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $460.29 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.05. The firm has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

