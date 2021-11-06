Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,015,000 after buying an additional 130,838 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in American Tower by 9.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in American Tower by 59.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 212,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,291,000 after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $277.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

