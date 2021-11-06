Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Tunc Doluca Sells 2,100 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $184.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.12 and a 200-day moving average of $165.95. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $186.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

