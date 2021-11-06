Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.28. 7,859,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

