Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will report earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in CVS Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 7.3% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 182,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

