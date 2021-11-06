Analysts Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $769.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce $769.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $773.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $764.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $617.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,516,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT traded up $3.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.97. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $229.79 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

