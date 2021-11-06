Analysts Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.57 Million

Brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report $139.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.13 million to $147.50 million. Orion Group posted sales of $170.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $578.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $586.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $632.04 million, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $665.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

ORN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

ORN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 92,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,915. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $136.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.