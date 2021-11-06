Analysts Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Post $3.22 EPS

Brokerages expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the highest is $3.34. Qorvo reported earnings per share of $3.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Bank of America downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $156.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.12.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.