Analysts Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will post sales of $266.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.70 million and the highest is $275.00 million. Unity Software posted sales of $200.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.82.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $1,586,761.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $762,875.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,675.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,234,075 shares of company stock worth $161,766,626. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.96. 1,579,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,777. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average is $115.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

