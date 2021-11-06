Analysts Anticipate Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of VTEX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 571,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,163. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Vtex has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,296,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,552,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

