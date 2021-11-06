Analysts Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post sales of $50.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.90 million and the lowest is $49.55 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $57.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $191.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $198.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $238.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deer Park Road Corp raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,758,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.66. 41,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,101. The company has a market cap of $201.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.60. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.