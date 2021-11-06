Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Blackbaud reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8,403.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $780,342 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. raised its position in Blackbaud by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after buying an additional 1,024,464 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,332,000 after buying an additional 80,398 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blackbaud by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after buying an additional 293,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,183,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

