Analysts Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.54. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $732,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 951,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,974,000 after purchasing an additional 90,101 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 182,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.25. 2,939,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

