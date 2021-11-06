Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.29. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

