Analysts Offer Predictions for 8×8, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 8X8 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Shares of EGHT opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 575,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 61,291 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 265,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $41,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,202 shares of company stock valued at $824,248. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

