Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.08.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,589,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,445,000 after acquiring an additional 206,994 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.